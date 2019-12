BUNKER HILL — Bob Bruckert, 70, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., the memorial service follows.

Inurnment at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorials can be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.