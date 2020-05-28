Bob Solt
1933 - 2020
BUNKER HILL — Bob L. Solt, 86, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie, Illinois, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 5:20 a.m. He was born May 28, 1933, in East Saint Louis, Illinois, to Walter Roy Solt and Mildred Frances (DeBoe) Solt. He married Mary Anne (McKechan) Solt on June 6, 1962 in East Detroit, Michigan. She preceded him in death on May 1995. He was retired after having worked 30 years for Laclede Steel as a furnace operator. He was a police officer in Bunker Hill for 10 years. Bob was a veteran of the US Army after having served during Korea. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He was alderman for three terms in Bunker Hill, and he loved a good card game. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Norman) Becker of East China Township, Michigan; grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Becker, Robert (Deania) Becker, and Amanda (Jason) Zakens; great-grandchildren, Jacob Becker, Elizabeth Zakens, Jason Zakens, Emma Becker and James Becker. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and spouse; daughter, Karen Dunn and son, Robert Solt. Family services will be held with burial in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill. Memorials are suggested to American Legion, Tree House or wishes of the family. The family would like to thank Heritage Health in Gillespie for the wonderful care. To all of Bob's friends, you know who you are, I wouldn't have made it without you. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
