BUNKER HILL — Robert "Bob" Torrez, 81, passed away 10:07 a.m, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Nov. 8, 1938, he was the son of Javier and Antonia (Marin) Torrez.

He had worked in the warehouse for Pepsi-Cola for 32 years before retiring.

On May 18, 1957 in Shawneetown, Illinois, he married Shirley Cox. She survives.

Surviving also are three sons, Bobby (Pat) Torrez of Bunker Hill, Illinois, David ( Stephanie) Torrez of Moro, Illinois, and Andy (Billy) Torrez of Godfrey, Illinois; three daughters, Patty (Kevin) Tindall of Brighton, Illinois, Toni Bunt of Bunker Hill, and Michele (Matt) Motley of Hettick; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and a brother Charlie Torrez in California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers; and a sister.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Ronnie Johnson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Barnyard Animal Shelter.