Bobbie Vannoy

FLORIDA — Bobbie L. Vannoy passed away at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Sturgill Hospice House.

His Home was Lake Pasadena Rd, in Dade City, Florida.

Surviving him is his wife, Sabra (Tiny Stewart) Vannoy of 64 years. His three sons, Steven, wife Leslie, in Bunker Hill, Illinois, Gary, wife Carol, in Spring Hill. Florida, and Brett, wife Linda, in Beardstown, Illinois.

He has one brother, Michael, wife Annie, in Mt. Zion, Illinois. He has five Grandchildren and six Great-Grandchildren.

Bobbie was born in East Alton, Illinois, to Arvil and Ruth Vannoy.

He grew up in Bethalto, Illinois, spent four years in the Navy, and worked at Olin for 42 years.