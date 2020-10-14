1/1
Bobbie Vannoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FLORIDA — Bobbie L. Vannoy passed away at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Sturgill Hospice House.

His Home was Lake Pasadena Rd, in Dade City, Florida.

Surviving him is his wife, Sabra (Tiny Stewart) Vannoy of 64 years. His three sons, Steven, wife Leslie, in Bunker Hill, Illinois, Gary, wife Carol, in Spring Hill. Florida, and Brett, wife Linda, in Beardstown, Illinois.

He has one brother, Michael, wife Annie, in Mt. Zion, Illinois. He has five Grandchildren and six Great-Grandchildren.

Bobbie was born in East Alton, Illinois, to Arvil and Ruth Vannoy.

He grew up in Bethalto, Illinois, spent four years in the Navy, and worked at Olin for 42 years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved