MEDORA — Bobby Lee Cunningham, 86, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on April 11, 1933 in Medora, Illinois to the late Robert "Goat" and Nell (Moran) Cunningham.

He married Marilyn Faye Darr of Piasa on April 1, 2008 in Bartow FL. She survives.

Bob owned and operated Community Sanitation in Medora, Illinois for 36 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, past secretary, two-term national president and two-term regional president of National Shoot to Retrieve Association. Bob was instrumental in helping create the Shriners NSTRA Crippled Children's Field Trials; to date the association has raised approximately $750,000. He was co-owner of Standard Breed Race Horses with his renowned horse Taser Gun setting national records during his career. Bob was also an auctioneer for many years. He was a proud member of Piasa Methodist Church. Bob's loves of life included his family and friends, his church, bird dogs, race horses, collecting classic cars, and winters in Florida.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by his son, Larry Cunningham of Chesterfield; two daughters, Staci Corby of Brighton and Gina (Curt) Reno of Medora; four grandchildren, Steven (Julie) Cunningham, Matthew Cunningham, Averi Corby and Seth Reno; great-granddaughter Aubree Cunningham; brother Tom Cunningham; sister Mary Jo (Donnie) Cameron; along with Jared, Shelby, Collin Albert and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Goat" and Nell; sister Reta Brown; brother Ronnie Cunningham; infant sister Nellie Cunningham.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at Piasa Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Little Flock Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Piasa Methodist Church or .

Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

