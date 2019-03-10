BOBBY GARRETT

WOOD RIVER — Bobby Ward Garrett, 76, passed away 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence.

Born February 3, 1943 in Goblar, MO, he was the son of Rev. Barney and Dolores (Walker) Garrett.

Bob had been an independent steel broker before retiring and served as a visitation minister for his church for several years.

On October 8, 1965 in East St. Louis, he married Roberta Hovey. She survives.

Surviving also are a daughter, Michele "Mickey" (Richie) Watkins of Moro; three grandchildren, Chelsie, Bryce and Jenna Watkins; great grandchild, Phoenix Williams; three brothers, Danny Garrett of Brighton, Gordon Garrett of South Roxana, Rev. Darrel Garrett of Galesburg; and four sisters, Doris McAdams of Davenport, IA, Jonell Greene of Crowley, TX, June Kelly of Taylorville; and Carol Smith of Moro.

Preceding in death were his parents and two brothers, Donald and Jerry Garrett.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Bethalto Church of God. Pastors Dennis Laughlin and Darrel Garrett will officiate.

Private burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Bethalto Church of God.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.