Bobby Staggs
1934 - 2020
ALTON — Bobby Lynn Staggs Senior of Alton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

He was born in grassy Missouri on Oct. 23, 1934.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Velma Staggs of Alton; his three sons, Bobby (Sue) of Demorest, Georgia, Todd (Julliette) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Chad Staggs of Dunwoody, Georgia, and Shawn Staggs of Alton.

Also grandchildren, Zachary, Jake, Jessica, Abby, and Maddie Staggs Cady (Dillion) Luca; great-grandchildren, Frances Luca, Carter Lunsford and Aaliyah Vazquez.

Bob is survived by his brothers, JR Kenny, and Frank; sister, Dorris; brother-in-law, Rick Surtani; and sisters-in-law, Georgia Staggs and Janet Damon; he is Preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Foster of East Alton; his sister, Rosetta Surtani; brother, JB of Missouri and brother-in-law, Monroe Fraser.

Bob deeply loved his wife ,Velma of 63 years and his family and was happiest when he was in their company. He will be greatly missed.

After 42 years Bob retired from Olin Matheson in 1996 he was a founding member of splinter creek dirt riders and loved all types of motorcycles he was also a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bob had a very boisterous personality and had a genuine camaraderie with his friends and coworkers that could only appreciated if you were in his presence.

Graveside service will be held at Rose lawn gardens on Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Rose lawn gardens
