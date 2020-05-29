EAST ALTON—Bonita R. Gentry, 91, passed away at 6:07 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health Care. Born June 6, 1928 in East Alton, Illinois, she was a daughter of John and Bessie (Ingold) Sever. She married Lester L. Gentry Nov. 21, 1953 in East Alton. He passed away Feb. 22, 1983. Bonita worked as a key punch operator for Olin Corp. before staying home and being a full time mom. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of East Alton, where she sung in the choir. She loved singing and sang for weddings, funerals, and any occasion that needed her voice. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble, going out to eat, and loved attending southern gospel concerts. Survivors include her children, Mark Gentry of Alton, John Gentry of South Roxana, Illinois, and Lisa Gentry of East Alton; her grandchildren, Corey (Amber) Gentry, Ashley (Phillip) Parker, Alexandra Verdeyen, Haley Gentry, and Rachel (Bobby Evans) Gentry; her great grandchildren, Auston and Trevor Phillips, McKayla Lohman, Joshua Hurley, and Dylan Evans; a brother, Boyd Sever of Granite City, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Alan and Sheila Thompson of East Alton. Due to the current crowd restrictions, services officiated by David Sever, with burial at Wanda Cemetery will be private. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 29 to May 30, 2020.