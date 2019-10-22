ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Bonna June Slocum, 89, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at her home.

Born June 25, 1930 in Pleasant Hill, Illinois, she was a daughter of Roy and Beulah (Guthrie) Gray.

She married Allen Dean Slocum Aug. 21, 1949 in East Alton, Illinois. They shared 57 years of marriage before he passed away on Aug. 28, 2006. Bonna's two favorite loves were her family and her church, the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in Wood River, Illinois.

Survivors include her daughter, Debora Slocum of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; two grandchildren, Derick White of Rosewood Heights and Talley (Eric) Wehrle; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Pruett of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; a brother, Alan (Joyce) Gray of Nebo, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Shawn Dean Hart; two sisters; six brothers; and a brother-in-law, Clarence Pruett.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 25 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Elder Rick McKane will officiate. Graveside committal services for Bonna and her grandson Shawn will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

