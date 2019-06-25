BONNIE BALLARD

GREENFIELD — Bonnie K. Ballard, 70, died at her home on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Born in Carrollton, Illinois, on June 19, 1949, she was the daughter of Mildred (Hagen) and the late Edward Kadell.

She married Larry Joe Ballard on Nov. 18, 1967, in Jerseyville, Illinois, and he survives. Also surviving, besides her mother and husband, are her children: Lance (wife Aimee) Ballard of Champaign, Illinois, Kelsey (husband Dave) Kirgan of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and six grandchildren: Jason, Kaitlynn, Tom and Zachary Ballard, and Jack and Brett Kirgan.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, and an infant daughter, Angela.

Bonnie worked for the Illinois Dept. of Human Services as an administrative assistant. She loved making baskets, reading, gardening, and being with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Greenfield.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 28 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Greenfield, Illinois from 8:30 a.m. until Mass is celebrated at 11 a.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Building Fund, OSF Hospice or Boyd Healthcare. Airsman-Hires Funeral in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.