BONNIE CAZADD

BRANSON — Bonnie Cazadd, 70, of Branson, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Born on July 11, 1948, the daughter of the late John and Dallas Daily. She married Edward Cazadd on March 15, 1968 in Meadowbrook at the First Southern Baptist Church. He preceded her in death in November of 2002.

She loved music shows in Branson. Her and Ed loved to travel before his passing, she continued to travel the rest of her life.

Bonnie is survived by a brother-in-law, Bobby Hubbard, Sr; nephew, Bobby (Tiffany) Hubbard; nieces, Renae (Gary) Lueker Rhonda Hubbard; great nieces and nephews, Erica (Todd) Simpson, Nick Lueker, Bailey (Alaina) Koch, Savanah Koch, Maddie Hubbard and Coltin Hubbard; great-great nieces and nephews, Arwen and Noah Simpson; numerous cousins and friends, including a special friend, Darla (Wes) Hunt; and her adopted family in Texas, Darla and Wesley Hunt, and their children and grandchildren, Kristin Yancey, Lili Hamill, Brayden Decker, Austin Hunt, Wesley Hunt, Jr., Cherissa Hamill, and Dan Hunt.

Along with her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eldon and Parthine Cazadd; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Hubbard.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Kevin Auten will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

There will also be a celebration of life honoring Bonni on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. at Faith and Wisdom Church, 3950 Green Mountain Drive, Branson, MO.

Memorials may be made to Faith and Wisdom Church in Branson.

