WOOD RIVER — Bonnie Marlene Hammond, 75, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home.

Born Sept. 13, 1944 in Nilwood, Illinois, she was a daughter of Randall "Duke" Hammond and Margaret (Mayfield) Nolan.

Bonnie worked as a machinist for Shell Oil Co. She was a Harley rider and loved horses.

Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Lowe of Wood River and Jackie (Ken) Collins of Weatherford, Texas; grandchildren, James Lowe of Fort Worth, Texas, Stephanie Woods of Benbrook, Texas and Justin (Paige) Collins of Fort Worth; and great-grandchildren, Bradley and Bryce Lowe, both of Fort Worth, Harmony Lovett of Godfrey, Ethan Gooding of Arlington, Texas, Kadan Lowe of Crowley, Texas, Kayla Lowe of Ingleside, Texas, Eve'Lynn Grace Woods of Benbrook, Ember Rose Collins of Fort Worth, Lonnie Woods of Benbrook, and Sofia Paige Collins of Fort Worth. She is also survived by two brothers, Michael (Vicky) Hammond of Wood River and Jeffrey Hammond of Kansas City, Missouri; and her former husband Wayne Lowe of Hardin.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; a grandson, Bradley Lowe; a sister, Teresa Smith; and a brother, Randall Hammond.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to or the .

