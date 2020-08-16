KANE — Bonnie Hetzel, 84, passed away peacefully at 9 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at her residence, with her family at her side.

She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on June 26, 1936, and was one of four children born to the late William and Viola Pauline (Abbott) Turner.

Bonnie possessed a genuine heart and had an authentic concern for the well being of others. Her daily goal was to bring happiness and peace to those she came into contact with, and is now enjoying her rewards of a truly wonderful life.

She began her working career with International Shoe Factory and then to Ropers Plastic, both in Jerseyville. She later began using to her caring nature as a home health care provider for Home Instead. However, she would say that her most important job in life was that of a Wife, Mom, Grandma, and a follower of Jesus Christ.

She was a longtime, faithful and devoted member of the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville, where she served in various capacities, including a Sunday School teacher. She also could easily be found in area nursing homes, where she eagerly shared the word of God in nursing home ministries.

She married Paul Hetzel on Paul Hetzel on June 24, 1955 at the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville.

Surviving are her husband, Paul Hetzel of Kane; a daughter and her spouse, Paula Hetzel and Liz Esch of Beaufort, South Carolina; six grandchildren and their spouses, Shannon and Andrew Thomas of Jerseyville, Shaniece and Patrick Harrington of Alton, Jason and Hailey Hetzel of Alton, Ethan Hetzel of Maryville, Bella Esch of Beaufort, South Carolina, and Matthew Mundy of Oregon; two great grandchildren Mariah Harrington and Paige Harrington; three great grandchildren, Shaylee Harrington, Bryan Bowker, and Matthew Szatkowski; two daughters in-law, Mary Ann Hetzel of Alton, and Karen Cobetto of Dow; and a sister, Sherry Koupal of Jerseyville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Douglas Hetzel on December 13, 2009; a grandson, Justin Mundy; a brother, Rev. William Junior Turner; and a sister, Clessie Thurston.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville, with Rev. Larry Hayes officiating.

Burial will be in the Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to either the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.