GODFREY — Bonnie Lou Stone, 91, died at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights, Missouri, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

She was born on July 30, 1929, in Jerseyville, Illinois, to Edward L. and Emma M. (Jungclaus) Cairns. She attended rural schools in Jersey County. From an early age she learned the value of hard work assisting on the family farm.

Her first job was at Monticello College working in the cafeteria where she made many friends and enjoyed interacting with the students. She retired from Alton Square Center after devoting 18 years in the Housekeeping Department, a job she took much pride in and cleaned like it was her home.

Bonnie's quiet, unassuming demeanor engendered respect from all who met her. She was passionate in her faith and was a longtime member of North Alton Southern Baptist Church having taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School to preschoolers in her younger years. She was a member of the choir and was always willing to lend a helping hand at church events until her health prevented her from participating.

Bonnie leaves to cherish precious lasting memories one son, Leon S. Stone Jr. and his wife, Lori of Alton Illinois; two daughters, Luann Mikoff of Godfrey with whom she made her home and Teri Bullock & her husband, Donald, of Charlotte Michigan; six grandchildren, Jessica Stone of Chicago Illinois, Jacob Stone of Alton, Andrea Staub (Chad) of Alton, Anthony (Tony) Mikoff (Theresa) of Godfrey, Kristen Strychar (Taras) of Novi, Michigan, and Bryan Bullock (Tatum Barile) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; five great-grandchildren, Carly and Sawyer Staub of Alton, Emily and Andrew Strychar of Novi, and Nathan Heiens of Godfrey; one sister, Helen Krueger of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Rhoda Cairns of Brighton, Illinois, Mary Lou Moore of Alton, Shirley Berry of Granite City Illinois, and Barbara Stone of Jerseyville; along with many nieces and nephews, and friends; and her former son-in-law, Stephen Mikoff of Godfrey.

She was preceeded in death by five brothers, John, Joseph, Harold, Thomas and Robert Cairns; her former husband, Leon S. Stone Sr.; a special brother-in-law, Harold L Krueger Jr.; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and a very special friend, Kenneth Cannedy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Facility and to Dr. John Hoelscher, her physician for the care and compassion shown to our mother.

Private burial services will be at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Sonny Renken officiating. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.

Memorials are requested to North Alton Southern Baptist Church, 2245 State St., Alton IL 62002.

