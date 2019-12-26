WHITE HALL — Boris Lyman, age 91, of White Hall, Illinois, passed away 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 3, 1928 in White Hall, the son of Otto and Etta Greenberg Lyman. He married Miriam Engel Aug. 7, 1966 and later divorced.

He is survived by two step sons, Todd (Judy) Engel of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Eric Engel of St. Louis, Missouri; a step daughte;, a step granddaughter, Courtney Whitacre of St. Louis; a niece, Rebecca Cox (companion Jim Wells) of White Hall; a nephew, Stephen Schuman of Godfrey, Illinois; a great niece, Risha Cox; a great nephew, Joseph Schuman, and great-great niece, Illyania Rocha.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Lyman and a sister, Shirley Schuman.

Boris served in the United States Army from Jan. 1951 to Oct. of 1952 serving in Korea as a Staff Sergeant. Boris and Harold operated B & H Furniture in White Hall from 1954 until he retired in 2007. He enjoyed collecting antiques, going go Scotty's daily for coffee and visiting with friends, antique auctions and shows. When he was younger he loved to travel to Europe and Mexico. He was a lifelong member of the White Hall Masonic Lodge #80 and White Hall V.F. W. post 7684.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to be follow in White Hall Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to White Hall Masonic Lodge #80 or donor Choice.

