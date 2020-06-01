WOOD RIVER — Boyd A. Johnson, 83, passed away 6:45 am, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 8, 1937 in Venice, Illinois, he was the son of John and Etha (Brewer) Johnson. He had been employed at Tri-City Grocery and later at Prairie Farms Dairy before retiring. On Sept. 7, 1958 in Edwardsville, Illinois, he married Wilma F. Hundly. She died Jan. 14, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Mindy (Ronald) Mindrup of Alhambra, Illinois, and Paula Johnson of East Alton, Illinois; four grandchildren, Ronnelle Griffith, Ashlie Mindrup, Jenna Johnson, and Cassie Johnson; and a great granddaughter, Xarie Griffith. His parents; wife; grandson; and sister, Melverta Flack preceded in death. Private services will be conducted with burial to follow in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Rev. Jeremy Wood will officiate. Memorials May be made to Salem United Church of Christ. Mark Mortuary in charge of arrangements.



