PHOENIX — Bradley James Collier, born Dec. 2, 1956 in Alton, passed Dec. 5, 2019 at his residence in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bradley graduated from Alton Senior High School and attended Lamar University. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Madora B. Jones-Johnson and James B. Johnson, and his mother, Donneice Johnson-Collier of Alton.

He is survived by his father, Edward Collier; his daughter, Ashley Bell; his three grandchildren; his aunts, Ella Johnson and JoAnn Collier-Pugh; and his cousin, Michael Collier and family.

Abel Funeral Services at 1627 N. 51st Av. Phoenix, handled arrangements.