VIRGIN ISLAND — Brandan Joseph Gray passed away unexpectedly at his home on St. Vincent Island in the Virgin Islands on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He was 55 years of age. Brandan was born on Aug. 20, 1964 in Alton, Illinois.

He attended St. Mary's Grade School, Marquette High School and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Brandan loved warm weather, choosing to spend most of his time in the warmth of the Caribbean.

Brandan is survived by his mother, Vera Gray; father, James Gray; four brothers, Anthony Gray of Chicago, Illinois, Curtis Gray of Spanaway, Washington, Stephen Gray of Swansea, Illinois, and Kirstan (Kathi) Gray of Alton; two sisters, Policia (Rosman) Andrews of St. Louis, Missouri, and Venita Sciacca of Alton; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are pending at Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center of Alton.