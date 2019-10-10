Brandon Heaton (1996 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Heaton.
Service Information
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-5544
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALTON — Brandon Michael Heaton, 23, passed away 5:19 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born on April 6, 1996 in Gainesville, Georgia, he was the son of William Marshall Ellis of Flowery Branch, Georgia, and Michelle Heaton of Alton, Illinois.

Brandon was a dirt bike and 4-wheeler enthusiast who enjoyed fishing, swimming and baseball.

He is survived by his parents; sons, Landon Michael Mitchell and Zyler Alen Price; brother, W. Vaugh Ellis of Sylva, North Carolina; sister, Danielle Ellis of Alton; nieces; nephews; and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Cremation rites were accorded.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.