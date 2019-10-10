ALTON — Brandon Michael Heaton, 23, passed away 5:19 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born on April 6, 1996 in Gainesville, Georgia, he was the son of William Marshall Ellis of Flowery Branch, Georgia, and Michelle Heaton of Alton, Illinois.

Brandon was a dirt bike and 4-wheeler enthusiast who enjoyed fishing, swimming and baseball.

He is survived by his parents; sons, Landon Michael Mitchell and Zyler Alen Price; brother, W. Vaugh Ellis of Sylva, North Carolina; sister, Danielle Ellis of Alton; nieces; nephews; and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Cremation rites were accorded.