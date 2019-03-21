PATRICH
GRANITE CITY — Brant Tyler Patrich, 27, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:52 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital. Visitation will be at the Collinsville Church of Christ in Collinsville, Illinois on Friday, March 22 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon with Kelvin Pugh officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City at a later date. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com