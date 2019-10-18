Brenda Evans

ALTON — Brenda Jane Evans, 66, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born July 18, 1953 in Alton, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Isabel "Pat" (Cummings) Budde.

She is survived by her son Ben (Amy) Evans of West Lafayette, Indiana and their two children; two sisters, Ann (Bill) Schooley of The Villages, Florida and Beverly (Mike) Stolze of Smithton, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Jim, and Bob Budde.

Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at Paynic Home for Funerals.

Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made in her name to BJC Hospice.

Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
