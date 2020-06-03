Brenda Hessel
OAKVILLE — On Sunday, April 19, 2020, loving wife of Reverend John Hessel; Loving mother of DaNae (Kent) Juhlin, Becky (Alex) Krupski and the late Kathy Brutton; Dear grandmother of Chris, Kasie, Drew, Kyle, Maddie, A.J., Sarah and Colin; and Dear sister of Edward (Maryann) Dunn; passed away. Brenda was the Pastors wife of 1st Baptist Church of Oakville, Illinois. She was a Faithful wife, loving mother and Pastors wife for over 53 years. Services; Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers donations to 1st Baptist church of Oakville appreciated. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. A Kutis South County service. The Alton Telegraph would like to apologize for not putting this obituary online when it ran.

Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
