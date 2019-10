HANNIBAL — Brenda (Swarringin) Cordes Myers, 64, formerly of Greene County and Jerseyville, Illinois, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She is the mother of Christopher, Patrick and David Cordes.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home. Burial: Grimes-Neeley Cemetery all in Jerseyville, Illinois.