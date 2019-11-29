Brenda Miles

Service Information
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-5544
Obituary
BRIGHTON — Brenda Kay Miles, 77, passed away 10:39 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at her daughter's home.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Dec. 29, 1941, she was the daughter of Arthur E. and Margaret L. (Smith) Fowler.

Brenda had worked as a printer for the Gemini Key Chain Factory before retiring.

Surviving are daughters, Kim Weaver of East Alton, Illinois, Tracie (John) Myers of Brighton, Illinois, and Teri Lyn (Jeff) McGuiggan of Wood River, Illinois; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a brother, Merle Jackson of Wood River.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, John "Jay" Miles.

No services have been scheduled.

Cremation rites were entrusted to Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
