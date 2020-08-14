1/
Brenda Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EAST ALTON — Brenda K. Mills, 68, died at 12:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at her home in East Alton, Illinois.

Born July 6, 1952 in Alton, she was the daughter of Clinton and Mary (Buis) Hodge. Mrs. Mills was a homemaker and a member of Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church.

She married Stephen Mills on Jan. 7, 1978 in Godfrey, Illinois. He survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Jamie Mills of East Alton; and a sister, Bonnie Clendenny of Bethalto, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Reverend Allen Thomas will officiate.

Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Home in Carmi, Illinois, or the Southern Baptist Cooperative Board c/0 Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church in Wood River, Illinois.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved