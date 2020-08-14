Brenda Mills

EAST ALTON — Brenda K. Mills, 68, died at 12:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at her home in East Alton, Illinois.

Born July 6, 1952 in Alton, she was the daughter of Clinton and Mary (Buis) Hodge. Mrs. Mills was a homemaker and a member of Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church.

She married Stephen Mills on Jan. 7, 1978 in Godfrey, Illinois. He survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Jamie Mills of East Alton; and a sister, Bonnie Clendenny of Bethalto, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Reverend Allen Thomas will officiate.

Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Home in Carmi, Illinois, or the Southern Baptist Cooperative Board c/0 Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church in Wood River, Illinois.

