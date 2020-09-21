DUPO — Brenda Lue Schmitz, nee Smith, 71 years of Dupo, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Integrity Health Care in Columbia, Illinois. She was born June 19, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Brenda was a mail room clerk at Biomerieux. She was a member of Christian Assembly Church in Millstadt, Illinois. Brenda enjoyed crochet, visiting family and her church.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Schmitz; her two daughters, Belinda (Ed) Ricks and Benita Hopkins; her son, Bob (Chris) Warner; her brother, James (Connie) Smith; her sister, Bettie (Michael) Rose; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hassie, nee Hill, Smith; and her sister, Nettie Smith an infant daughter, Benetta Beth Warner.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, masks are required and 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time and social distancing guidelines are to be followed.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Coy, officiating at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Interment will be in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christian Assembly Church.

For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.