WOOD RIVER — Brenda Turck, 60, passed away 7:25 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. Born Dec. 23, 1959, in Dow, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles Harp, of Alton, Illinois, and the late Rose (Garrison) Harp. She married Michael Turck on May 25, 2001, in St. Louis, Missouri. He survives. Surviving in addition to her husband, father and his wife, Robin Harp, of Alton, are daughter, Leslie Harp, of Wood River, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jedidiah Harp and Nate Easley; and, sister, Rhonda Roos, of Wilsonville, Illinois. Cremation services were accorded and no services have been scheduled. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
