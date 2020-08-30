BETHALTO — Brenda Wieneke, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 1, 1950 the daughter of Howard Luke and Ruby Pearl Meyers Bilbruck. Brenda met Otto Wieneke while spending the weekend at the cabin with their families at Otter Creek. On July 12, 1968 she married Otto Wieneke Jr. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic church. He preceded her in death in June of 2015.

She was a tax preparer at H and R Block for many years. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her sisters, going out to eat and to the movies; and watching reality TV. In her younger years her and Otto enjoyed fishing and camping.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Wieneke of Pace, Florida, Lisa Jones (Travis) of Moscow Mills, Missouri, and Patrick Wieneke (Denise) of Medora; a brother, John Bilbruck (Mary) of Brighton; two sisters, Linda Brumley of East Alton and Debbie Smith of Roxana; and seven grandchildren.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents,and her husband, Otto.

Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions in the State of Illinois on social distancing the service is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be private. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.