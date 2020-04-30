EAST ALTON — Brian Lee Budde, 44, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born in Hartford, Illinois, on Jan. 31, 1976, he was the son of Linda (Budde) Holmes. He was employed as a custodian for the Orchard Farm, Missouri, School District. Surviving are his fiance'. Tammy Siglar and children, Ryan and April Siglar all of East Alton, Illinois. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store