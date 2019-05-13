BRIAN COLE

GREENFIELD — Brian Dale Cole, 59, of rural Greenfield, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born Oct. 12, 1959 in Jacksonville, Illinois, to Finice Dale and Leonora June "Lee" (Piazza) Cole. He married Blanche M. Kirchner, June 19, 2004 at their home in Greenfield, and she survives.

Also surviving is a sister, Lisa (Gregory) Putnam Cole of Towanda, Illinois, a step-daughter, Jan (Tom) Andrews of Pleasant Plains, a step-son, Jason (Angie) Price of Pea Ridge, AR., six grandchildren, T.J., Jessica, Jared, Tad, Jordan, and Alissa, and a niece Emmy Johnson of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Brian was devoted to farming, family and friends, and his faith. He loved working the land and raising hogs, and he was passionate about soil conservation. Friends and family could count on Brian's unwavering loyalty and point-blank honesty. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting (especially deer and turkey) and fishing. Brian was a member of the Barrow Baptist Church and wished to be remembered as a hard worker who meant what he said and said what he meant.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the First Baptist Church north of Greenfield. As per his wishes, no visitation is scheduled. Interment will follow at the Oak Wood cemetery north of Greenfield. Memorials in his honor are requested to . The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.