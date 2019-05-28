BRIAN SICHRA

O'FALLON — Brian Thomas Sichra, of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 52.

Cherished son of Tom (JoAnn) Sichra and Carole Sichra; Devoted father of Brianna K. Sichra; dear brother of Kevin (Christy) Sichra, Jennifer (Jim) Hendrickson, Christopher (Deanna) Sichra; survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Brian worked as a general manager and top producer for Sonic Restaurants. He was a model train enthusiast, looking forward to restoring his 1974 Z28. Brian played football for Benedictine College, having kicked a 62-yard field goal barefoot.

Brian was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Private service at a later date