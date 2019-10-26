Brian Tomerlin (1964 - 2019)
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-465-3571
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
WOOD RIVER — Brian R. Tomerlin, 54, of Wood River, Illinois, went to be with his father on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 26, 1964, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Monroe J. Tomerlin and Della Mae Wells.

He was a Custodian at Alton Middle School for 14 years.

In addition to his wifey, Vicki Heberer, he is survived by a daughter, Ashley Heberer; a son-in-law James Estes III; a sister and caretaker, Gloria Wallace; and two beautiful grandchildren, Emma and Jessi Estes.

He was a friend, uncle, and brother to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
