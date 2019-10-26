WOOD RIVER — Brian R. Tomerlin, 54, of Wood River, Illinois, went to be with his father on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 26, 1964, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Monroe J. Tomerlin and Della Mae Wells.

He was a Custodian at Alton Middle School for 14 years.

In addition to his wifey, Vicki Heberer, he is survived by a daughter, Ashley Heberer; a son-in-law James Estes III; a sister and caretaker, Gloria Wallace; and two beautiful grandchildren, Emma and Jessi Estes.

He was a friend, uncle, and brother to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

