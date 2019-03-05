BRIAN YOST

ALTON — Brian "Bubba" Keith Yost, 57, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.

Bubba was born July 19, 1961, in Alton, the son of Larry and Susan (Chappell) Yost. Bubba had worked for many years as a carpenter for Tycon Builders.

Bubba was of the Catholic faith. He loved to cook, especially BBQ. He always volunteered as a cook at St. Mary's Octoberfest.

He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Alisha and Clint Holden of Virginia; a son, Brian Yost Jr. of Alton; three step-children, Tara Lynn, Denny, and Dale, all of Arkansas; four siblings, Paul and Jennifer Yost of Alton, Christine Yost and her significant other, Kevin Sidrow, of Dorsey, Mary and Dan McArthur of Alton, and Tracey Walls, and her significant other, Eric Ramsey, of Brighton; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Jeremy Paulin officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to .

