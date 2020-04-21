GODFREY — Brianna H. Gargac, 25, passed away at 8:56 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Barnes – Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on July 8, 1994, in St. Charles, Missouri, the daughter of Laurel S. and Dawn M. (Peace) Gargac of Godfrey, Illinois.

In addition to her parents; survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Adam Bishop; a brother, Jerrid Bishop; her grandmother, Gail Gargac; her great-grandmother, Evelyn Perkins; her nieces, Kambri Marie Bishop, Fira LaFae Bishop, and Nova Nixie Mae Bishop; her best friend, Abby Mundel; and many other extended family and friends.

Brianna was a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School and attended Lewis and Clark Community College.

Brianna was preceded in death by her grandfather, Stephen Gargac; her grandfather, Richard Peace; her grandfather, John L. Bobeen; and her grandmother, Virginia Lee Bobeen.

Brianna enjoyed life with all her different hobbies and interests, showing passion as only she could. She smiled through the toughest of situations often responding with wry or sarcastic statements. She loved her Heidi Belle, the child of her heart. Her nieces were her light. Music in all it's various forms and glory, she would sing off key without a care and attempt to see as many concerts as she could. Movies and television shows of odd and assorted content, The Crown to Teen Mom, she loved so many different subjects. Pop culture from the 2000's, kids shows she could recite line for line. Comic Cons, where meeting celebrities and interacting with others of the Geek World where she felt at home. Dungeons and Dragons where she sunk unsinkable ships.

The Zoo,and all her favorite, but mostly her love Kali the Polar bear. Cardinals baseball, Blues hockey, that will always be champs for her. Pokemon, Animal Crossing, World of Warcraft and various other video games, where the Pink Dragon will reign forever with the Horde. And her cell phone, which she used to stay in contact with all those she loved. She held her passions close which helped her get through her medical issues, her strength and grace inspired so many people. She was ok sitting at home and being with her family or going and doing anything at any time too.

She had strong faith in her medical team, who adored her and worked so very hard to keep her with us. Her family wishes to extend their gratitude to those wonderful souls at Siteman Cancer Center, who are also mourning with us.

And a special thanks to her two unrelated donors through Be the Match, who extended her life allowing her to remain with us for a few more precious years. We hope they will allow us to show how important their contribution was to our time with her.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Due to the Covid -19 restrictions and in celebration of her life, a memorial visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Be the Match.

