ROXANA — Bruce Lee Perkhiser, age 70, of Roxana, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. His family was by his side.

He was born July 3, 1949 in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Lula and Russell Perkhiser. He married Frances Breen on May 26, 1972.

Bruce was a Vietnam War veteran/agent orange victim proudly serving with the United States Marine Corp. He was a radio operator and forward observer assigned to Bravo Company, Delta Battery 2nd Battalion. He survived many terrible battles including the Tet Offensive, Battle of Hue. He retired from Olin Casting Plant.

He was a fisherman extraordinaire, and spent a majority of his time during the summer at his home in The Lake of the Ozarks. His annual fish fry was the event of the year, and required him to be at the lake quite a bit, which he was perfectly happy with. Geese, ducks, and turkeys didn't stand a chance. Bruce was an avid hunter and would bring home a variety of animals to show his grandchildren. This led to many pictures of his grandchildren holding dead geese and ducks which, while odd to others, fostered a love for nature and animals in each of them. Taking a trip to Ireland was one of his favorite life experiences, and he would tell anyone who would listen how proud he was to be a fourth Irish.

Bruce was loved by all and never met a stranger. No matter where he went, he made a lasting impression and friendships. He was a friend of Bill W. for over 31 years. Bruce was cherished and deeply loved by his family and friends, who will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Frances Breen Perkhiser; his daughter, Christina Perkhiser Eyster; his son-in-law, and boat co-pilot, Brian Eyster; his granddaughters, Devin Eyster ("'Pecial Girl") and Riley Eyster ("BFF"); his grandson and fellow "Chipmunk Buster," Logan Eyster; his brother, Brent Perkhiser; six sisters-in-law and their spouses, Patricia Perkhiser, Mary (Eric) Smith, Jan (Eric) Smith, Kathleen Varley, Micki Rone, Andrea (Ronnie) Martin, and one brother-in-law Rod Beehrle; he also had many nieces and nephews that held a special place in his heart and too many wonderful friends to list.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jill Perkhiser Beehrle, and his brother Wesley Perkhiser.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Rox – Arena, Two Park Drive, Roxana, Illinois, 62084.

Memorials are suggested to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, California, 91365 or to HOOAH Deer Hunt for Heroes, PO Box 351, Stanford, Illinois, 61774, with more information available at www.hooahdeerhuntforheroes.com/donate.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.