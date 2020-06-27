HARTFORD — Bruce Wayne Shaw, 63, passed away at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

He was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Alton, the son of the late Loyd Shaw and Rhea (Thompson) Pearson.

Survivors include two sons, Adam Bruce Shaw, of St. Louis, and Jacob Wayne Shaw, of Hartford, a brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Marion Shaw, of Bethalto, a half-brother, Kristopher Shaw, a half-sister and her husband, Mary and Jim Koen, of Hartford, many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Bruce was formerly employed at C B Sewer SVC and Excavating as a backhoe operator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Delmont Pearson.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Private family inurnment will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

