Bruce Shaw
1956 - 2020
HARTFORD — Bruce Wayne Shaw, 63, passed away at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

He was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Alton, the son of the late Loyd Shaw and Rhea (Thompson) Pearson.

Survivors include two sons, Adam Bruce Shaw, of St. Louis, and Jacob Wayne Shaw, of Hartford, a brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Marion Shaw, of Bethalto, a half-brother, Kristopher Shaw, a half-sister and her husband, Mary and Jim Koen, of Hartford, many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Bruce was formerly employed at C B Sewer SVC and Excavating as a backhoe operator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Delmont Pearson.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Private family inurnment will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
