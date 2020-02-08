ALTON — Bruce W. Turner, 64, died at 7:09 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Integrity of Godfrey, Illinois.

Born Sept. 6, 1955 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Edna (Kogel) Turner and the late David Turner.

Along with his mother he is survived by two sisters, Millie Turner of Alton and Lisa Davis (Glen) of Jerseyville, Illinois.

There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the .

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

