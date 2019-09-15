GODFREY — Bruce Dale Ward, 77, died at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital.

Born Aug. 31, 1942 in Alton, he was the son of Harold W. and Jennie (Jackson) Ward. Bruce retired from the maintenance department at the in St. Louis, Missouri and was a member of Word and Spirit Church in Alton. He was a member of the Shipman Masonic Lodge #212, a Shriner and a longtime volunteer fireman in Alton and Fosterburg. He was the Assistant Chief and instrumental in forming the Fire Department in Fosterburg.

On Nov. 5, 1980 he married the former Marylin McHatton in Alton. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2013.

Surviving is his life partner, Valerie Furlow, of Godfrey; two daughters, Sherrie Brooks (David) of Fosterburg and Christy Steele of Gillespie; a great-granddaughter who was like a daughter to him, Savannah Scott of Godfrey; a special niece, Brenda Jackson (Danny) of Godfrey; a sister, Sandy Vera (Ralph) of Texas; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a special grandfather, Clarence Ward; a son, Keith Dale Ward; and a son-in-law, Martin Steele. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until a Masonic Service at 10:45 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend David Burger will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to 's for Children. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.