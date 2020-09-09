Bruce Wells

JERSEYVILLE — Bruce Edward Wells, 65, passed away at 12:51 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at his residence under the care of Residential Hospice.

He was born on April 19, 1955 in Jerseyville, Illinois, and was one of six children born to Elmer Leroy and Opal Irene (Miller) Wells.

Bruce spent many years residing in Bloomington, Illinois, prior to returning back home to Jerseyville, where he has remained for the past 30 years.

Bruce enjoyed taking in the outdoors and relaxing alongside the water fishing.

For over 20 years, he was the trusted caretaker for the Wilcher Family Farm in Jerseyville. He took great pride in his work on the farm and it quickly became the center of his world.

It truly was his passion to care for the land with his dog, Jake, and his cat, Angel Baby, always at his side.

Surviving are four children and their spouses, Jim and Brenda Wells of Bloomington; Ashley and Stephen Smalley of Kentucky; Billie Jo Fleming, and her fiancé, Davel Dean, of Bloomington; Mike Fleming of Bloomington; a granddaughter, Liana Dean; two brothers and a sister in-law, Delmer and Loretta Wells of Chester and Brian Wells of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Kathy and Dean Hendy of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Irene Wells; as well as two brothers, David Wells and Randy Wells.

Per his wishes, cremation rights will be accorded and no services are planned at this time.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.