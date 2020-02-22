CARROLLTON— Bruce Wildhagen, 92, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1928 to Goldie (Brangenberg) and Freeman Wildhagen. He was born in Calhoun County near East Panther Creek. He grew up between Kampsville and Pearl and attended both of their schools, graduating from Pearl High School.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette of Jerseyville, Illinois; children, Mary (Bill) Kuc of Webster Groves, Missouri, John (Pattie) Wildhagen of Mitchell, Illinois, and Jenny (Roger) Zipprich and Amy both of Jerseyville; Grandpa Bruce is survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who will all miss the dollars and candy he handed out.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Marion and his wife Jackie; and several in-laws.

Bruce served in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean War.He worked for Standard Oil in Wood River, Illinois, after his tour of duty.

He married Jeanette Carmody on Aug. 7, 1954 and they were blessed with four children and 66 years together. In 1957, he moved his family to Carrollton, Illinois, where he and his brother Marion started Wildhagen Hardware Plumbing and Heating. They operated the business for 39 years until their retirement.

Bruce enjoyed gardening, visiting with the local farmers, and spending time with his family. He was proud of his Calhoun heritage but made Carrollton his home and enjoyed watching the local school teams play basketball. He never tired of driving his truck around Calhoun and Greene County or going out to eat.

Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb, 25, at St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Carrollton High School Girls and Boys Basketball Teams or St. John's School.

Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.