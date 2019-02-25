Obituary
Bryan Acuncius

BUNKER HILL — Bryan Ted Acuncius, 74, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 11:02 p.m.

He was born June 27, 1944, in Alton, Illinois to George Daniel Acuncius and Grace (Barnes) Acuncius. He married Kayellen (Oldenettel).

He was retired after having been a construction builder. Bryan was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Shipman, Illinois.

He is survived by his spouse, Kayellen of Bunker Hill, Illinois; stepson, Tyler (Shanena) Brooks of Bunker Hill, Illinois; step-grandson, Kristopher Brooks; sister, Judith (Kenneth) Archer of Godfrey, Illinois; brother, Garry (Megan) Acuncius of Glen Rose, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Bryan was preceded in death by his parents and son, B. K. Acuncius.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, Illinois from 4 until 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral Home
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME BUNKER HILL
203 E ELM
Bunker Hill, IL 62014
618-585-3266
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
