BRYAN ACUNCIUS

BUNKER HILL — Bryan Ted Acuncius, 74, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 11:02 p.m.

He was born June 27, 1944, in Alton, Illinois to George Daniel Acuncius and Grace (Barnes) Acuncius. He married Kayellen (Oldenettel).

He was retired after having been a construction builder. Bryan was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Shipman, Illinois.

He is survived by his spouse, Kayellen of Bunker Hill, Illinois; stepson, Tyler (Shanena) Brooks of Bunker Hill, Illinois; step-grandson, Kristopher Brooks; sister, Judith (Kenneth) Archer of Godfrey, Illinois; brother, Garry (Megan) Acuncius of Glen Rose, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Bryan was preceded in death by his parents and son, B. K. Acuncius.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, Illinois from 4 until 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.