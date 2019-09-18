ALTON — Bryan Wade McRaven, 33, died at 2:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at his home. Born April 24, 1986, he was the son of Jeffrey McRaven of Godfrey, Illinois and the late Rhonda (Collins) McRaven.

Bryan served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a machinist for the last eight years. Along with his father, he is survived by his grandmother, Violet Walls of Alton, Illinois; three sisters, April Gavin (Megan) of Orlando, Florida, Lee McRaven (Tim Gutierrez) of Godfrey and Brandi McRaven (Michelle) of Sunnyvale, California. Also surviving is a niece and nephew, Katelyn Kelly-McRaven and Timothy Gutierrez Jr.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.