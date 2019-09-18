Bryan McRaven

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan McRaven.
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALTON — Bryan Wade McRaven, 33, died at 2:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at his home. Born April 24, 1986, he was the son of Jeffrey McRaven of Godfrey, Illinois and the late Rhonda (Collins) McRaven.

Bryan served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a machinist for the last eight years. Along with his father, he is survived by his grandmother, Violet Walls of Alton, Illinois; three sisters, April Gavin (Megan) of Orlando, Florida, Lee McRaven (Tim Gutierrez) of Godfrey and Brandi McRaven (Michelle) of Sunnyvale, California. Also surviving is a niece and nephew, Katelyn Kelly-McRaven and Timothy Gutierrez Jr.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.