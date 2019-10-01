JERSEYVILLE — George E. "Bud" Wadlow, Jr., 92, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born to George & Irene (Cope) Wadlow, Sr. in Fieldon, Illinois.

Bud married Elva Spangle on April 21, 1947 in Jerseyville, Illinois. They were together for 72 years. He was a heavy equipment engineer for Riverbend Construction. Bud was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 520 union, the Jerseyville Elks, and the Fieldon Masonic Lodge. Bud never met a stranger. He lived life the way he wanted, and he lived it to the max. Bud loved all kids but especially his grandkids and they loved him back. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. We are going to miss his quick wit, great sense of humor and most of all his laughter.

Bud is survived by his wife: Elva Wadlow, his children: Deborah (Gary) Toberman of Jerseyville and Patrick (Kate) Wadlow of O'Fallon, Missouri; his grandchildren: Jennifer (Luke) Heitzig, Michael Davenport, Nicole Neal, Kaley Glass, Alyssa (Kyle) Wilson; his 5 grandchildren; his 9 great-grandchildren; and his sisters: Peggy (Gene) Ridenbark of Nutwood and Susan (Robert) Schmidt of Jerseyville. He was preceded in death by his parents, children: Michael Edward Wadlow and Stephanie Ann Davenport, and his siblings: Stewart Wadlow, Thelma Moore, Opal Molohan, and Ann DeSherlia.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4-6 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.