GODFREY — Byron Eugene Sackett, 94, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Byron was born on Jan. 2, 1926 in Meredosia, Illinois.

His parents, Jonathan and Jane (Powers) Sackett; and siblings Josephine Pennock, Mary Carr and Glen Sackett preceded him in death.

He served as a First Sergeant with the 15th Infantry from 1944-1946. Following his time in the Army, he enrolled at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale receiving a Bachelors Degree in Chemistry and Education.

There he met Darlene Taylor. They were married on March 31, 1951 in Alton, Illinois.

His first job upon graduation was as a research chemist for Celotex Corporation in Chicago, Illinois. Upon moving back to the Alton area, he taught Science at Central Junior High School for a few years. After receiving his Masters degree in Media and Educational Administration he began his dream job for Alton Public Schools as their audio visual/media specialist. He introduced the teachers to video recording and computers, retiring in 1991.

He was an avid boater and water skier, teaching his wife, children and nieces to water ski on the Mississippi. Other interests included photography and videography. Those in his extended family believed he could fix anything, sometimes bringing him very challenging projects.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Darlene Sackett; daughter, Debbie Sackett; son, Richard Sackett; grandsons, Jamie and Kieran Moylan; sisters-in-law, Betty Taylor, Eilene Taylor and Violet Sackett; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and siblings; he was preceded in death by two nephews, Scott Rhodes and Ryan Aud.

A private graveside service was held at Upper Alton Cemetery on Thursday, April 9. Memorials may be made to Oasis Women's Center.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.