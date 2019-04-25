BYRON WRIGHT

KATY — Byron Flavel Wright, 86, passed away on March 24, 2019 in Katy , Texas.

He was born May 22, 1932 in Arkansas, the son of Harry Donald Wright and Margie Sybil (Magee) Wright.

He married Betty J Island on June 15,1951. She preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 2015. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Byron is survived by one sister, Carol Sue Norton. Four sons and their spouses, Byron (Carla), Donald (Donna), Marcus (Kathy) and Kevin (Starlet). He has 16 grandchildren and many great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Myrna L. Frederiksen.

He retired from The Alton & Southern Railroad and was a member of the Church of Christ.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 1 at the Collinsville Church of Christ in Collinsville, Illinois at 5 p.m. Jason Wright will be officiating.