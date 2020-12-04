ALTON — Caezilie "Cecilia" Narscius passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the age of 90.

Born on June 9, 1929 in Koblenz, Germany, she was the daughter of Johann and Amalie (Kuhn) Sauerborn.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Kazys Narscius after 51 years of marriage. She is also predeceased by her older sister, Anneliese Schoenberg of Germany.

She met her husband, Dr. K. Narscius, through another Lithuanian doctor in Bonn, Germany, where he was studying at the time. Dr. Narscius planned to practice medicine in the States and it was with a very heavy heart that Cecilia left her birth place and came to America where they married in 1962 in Cicero, Illinois.

Cecilia was a great support to Dr. Narscius' practice by being the office manager for 25 years.

She was bright, astute, and had administrative expertise.

Cecilia was very proud to state that no errors were found by the IRS when their books were audited.

Cecilia loved animals all her life.

Growing up they always had cats at home.

In Alton, Illinois, Cecilia fed the birds and squirrels and fostered a stray dog "Fritzi" who became part of the family.

Over the decades, Cecilia and Dr. Narscius spent many happy summers in Tuoro, Italy, where they would meet her sister, Anneliese and husband Karl as well as travel the world.

In retirement, several years were spent in Sarasota, Florida.

Cecilia will be remembered as a devoted and loyal wife who enjoyed a long, wonderful life filled with much laughter, friends and memories.

She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

In light of Covid-19 restrictions, Cecilia's ashes will be taken to Lithuania where she will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date.

Many thanks go out to the Caregivers and doctors who looked after Cecilia for the last several years.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.