Obituary
WOOD RIVER — Cameron Rand Hettick, 60, passed away 11:42 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence.

Born Sept. 15, 1958 in Jacksonville, IL, he was the son of Georgia (Flemming) Phelps of Rosewood Heights and the late Farbie Hettick. A U.S. Army veteran, he had been a driver for Gehrke Trucking.

Surviving are a son, Jered Hettick of Staunton; daughter, Jessica Hettick of Alton; step-daughter, Michelle Admire of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, Adrianna and Isabella Paynic, Landen, Bryleigh and Coraline Admire; brother, Conley Hettick of Wood River; and sister, Robin webb of Wood River.

He was preceded in death by his father; son, Robert Tyler Hettick; and sister, Tonda Hettick.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Frank Sparks will officiate.

Interment will be in Wanda Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to OSF St. Anthony Hospice.
Published in The Telegraph from June 22 to June 23, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
