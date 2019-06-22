WOOD RIVER — Cameron Rand Hettick, 60, passed away 11:42 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence.

Born Sept. 15, 1958 in Jacksonville, IL, he was the son of Georgia (Flemming) Phelps of Rosewood Heights and the late Farbie Hettick. A U.S. Army veteran, he had been a driver for Gehrke Trucking.

Surviving are a son, Jered Hettick of Staunton; daughter, Jessica Hettick of Alton; step-daughter, Michelle Admire of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, Adrianna and Isabella Paynic, Landen, Bryleigh and Coraline Admire; brother, Conley Hettick of Wood River; and sister, Robin webb of Wood River.

He was preceded in death by his father; son, Robert Tyler Hettick; and sister, Tonda Hettick.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Frank Sparks will officiate.

Interment will be in Wanda Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to OSF St. Anthony Hospice.