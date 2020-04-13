Cardill Butler

Cathy M Williams & Sons
1695 Oakwood Ave
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-462-9155
Obituary
ALTON — Cardill Eugene Butler, age 62, departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Antony health Center.

He was born Aug. 3, 1957 in Alton, Illinois, to the union of Earl and Wilma Butler. He was the 7th of nine children, Alma J. Rivers, Marjorie A. Butler, Wilmatine Isom, Vance Butler, Debbie A. McLemore, Terry Butler, and Veronica Morgan all of Alton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Jerine "Peggy" Mason-Butler; a son, Demetrius Lucas; and a beloved niece Joy Isom.

He leaves behind his current wife Cynthia Lucas-Butler of Alton; two children of that union Andrea Lucas, and Scottie Stampley; three children from his prior union, Florine Mason-Munoz, Donald Mason-El, and heiress Cory Mason-Butler all of Alton; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Private Burial Upper Alton Cemetery.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
