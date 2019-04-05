CARISTA BORN

ALTON — Sister M. Carista Born, 88, died at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1930, in Herne, Westfalen, Germany, the daughter of Johann Born and Helen (Pawlak) Born, both deceased.

Sister entered the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in 1949 at the Motherhouse in Thuine, Germany. She made her First Profession of Vows in 1951, at the Motherhouse. On Sept. 2, 1952, she was transferred to the United States. She made her Final Profession of Vows in 1956, in Alton, Illinois. She celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1974 at St. Francis Convent in Alton. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2000 at the Motherhouse, and her Diamond Jubilee in 2010, in Alton.

Sister worked in housekeeping, laundry, and other domestic work at Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis, Missouri, for 33 years. She was transferred to New Jersey in 1986, for 21 years. She was the Director of Maria Regina Residence for Retired Priests in Somerset, New Jersey, for 14 years. She was transferred to St. Clare Convent in Steubenville, Ohio, in 2011, where she cared for the convent where our Sisters teach and study at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. In 2012, she returned to Alton to be an Adoration Sister in the Provincial House's Adoration Chapel.

Sister M. Carista is survived by two sisters, Mary Michalowski and Theresia Möller, and nieces and nephews. Sister is preceded in death by her sister, Johanna Skrobala. Sister's relatives reside in Germany.

The Visitation will be on Friday, April 5 from 3 p.m. until the time of the Wake Service at 7:30 p.m., at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Convent Chapel with Reverend Stephan Sotiroff as the Celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis and to Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton