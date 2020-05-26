BRIGHTON — Carl Ray Daniels, resident of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at the age of 89 at Alton Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 22, 2020. Just a few months short of turning 90. He was born Aug. 4, 1930 in Alton, Illinois, to Fred and Nellie Daniels. On March 22, 1952 he married Regena Donelson. She preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 1978. Carl graduated from Alton High School, and attended Milliken University in Decatur, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Carl retired from McDonnell Douglas when he was 58 to care for his family. He was an avid sports fan. He loved watching the Cardinals play baseball and he loved to watch Duke play basketball. He was quite a sports player in his young life. He played football in high school and college, and softball as he got a little older. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Patrick Sugent Jr. of Alton; a daughter, Stephanie Daniels of Urbana, Illinois; a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Sandy Daniels of Little Rock, Arkansas; a son, Jeffrey Daniels of Bunker Hill, Illinois; and a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Stacey Daniels of Festus, Missouri. Carl was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and he loved them all! He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; an infant son, Stephen Daniels; two brothers, Bob Healy and Ray Daniels; and a sister, Vivian Newby. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.